Canucks' Alexander Edler: Signs two-year deal

Edler agreed to terms on a two-year, $12 million contract extension with Vancouver on Thursday.

While Edler will see a $1 million per year pay bump, he is trading it for limited term, which the team likely wanted considering he is 33 years of age. The blueliner topped the 30-point mark for the seventh time in his NHL career this season. The Swede should still be capable of hitting that threshold in 2019-20, giving him solid fantasy value.