Canucks' Alexander Edler: Sitting for second straight
Edler (upper body) won't play Tuesday against the Senators, NHL.com's Kevin Woodley reports.
The Canucks have yet to release any details regarding the severity of Edler's injury or a potential timetable for his return, but for now, he can be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Sabres. Oscar Fantenberg will continue to round out Vancouver's depth on the back end until Edler's ready to return.
