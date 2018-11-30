Canucks' Alexander Edler: Skated in practice
Edler was a participant in Friday's practice, after leaving early during Thursday's loss to Vegas.
Edler took a high hit from Ryan Reeves, and was seen getting stitches near his left eye before leaving the game in the third period. There was concern Edler may miss Saturday's tilt with Dallas, but seeing him at practice bodes well for his chances to play. Edler has played just three games since returning from his lower body injury, which he suffered against the Golden Knights oddly enough. It would be a big blow to the Canucks defense if he misses more time.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...