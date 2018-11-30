Canucks' Alexander Edler: Skates in practice

Edler participated in Friday's practice after leaving early during Thursday's loss to Vegas.

Edler took a high hit from Ryan Reeves, and he was seen getting stitches near his left eye before leaving the game in the third period. There was concern Edler may miss Saturday's tilt with Dallas, but seeing him at practice bodes well for his chances to play. Edler has played just three games since returning from his lower-body injury, which he suffered against the Golden Knights oddly enough. It would be a big blow to the Canucks defense if he misses more time.