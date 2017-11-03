Canucks' Alexander Edler: Skating with team

Edler (lower body) is skating with his teammates as he continues his injury rehab.

When Edler went on injured reserve October 16 he was expected to miss 4-6 weeks. The fact he is skating is a good sign, but there is still a bit of a ways to go for Edler.

