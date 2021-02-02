Edler posted an assist in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Edler earned the secondary helper on Jay Beagle's third-period tally. It's been a somewhat quiet start to 2020-21 for Edler, who has four assists, 19 shots on goal, 16 hits and 17 blocked shots in 11 appearances. The Swede continues to play well on the ice, but at 34 years old, his scoring touch is likely on the decline.