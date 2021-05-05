Edler recorded an assist, five blocked shots and two hits in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers.

Edler snapped a 16-game point drought with the assist -- he hadn't gone on the scoresheet since March 6. The Swede's offense has completely fallen off a cliff in 2020-21. He has just seven helpers to go with 83 shots on net, 54 PIM, 99 blocked shots and 73 hits through 44 games.