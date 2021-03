Edler registered an assist, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Edler set up Bo Horvat's third-period tally. The assist ended a 14-game point drought for Edler. The month-long cold spell has led to poor seasonal numbers for the Swede, who has five helpers in 26 outings. His non-scoring metrics are better -- Edler has 47 hits, 48 blocked shots, 44 shots on goal and 28 PIM.