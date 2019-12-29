Play

Canucks' Alexander Edler: Solid at both ends of rink

Edler picked up an assist, seven blocked shots and two hits in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Edler, in his second game back from an upper-body injury, skated a team-leading 24:31 in the contest. The Swede now has 17 points, 89 blocks, 64 shots on goal and 57 hits in 29 games this season.

