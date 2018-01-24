Canucks' Alexander Edler: Stays hot with two helpers

Edler dished out a pair of power-play helpers and blocked six shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Kings.

The veteran defenseman showcased his two-way prowess in this one, with both of his assists coming on goals by Brock Boeser. Edler's quietly compiled eight points in his last seven appearances.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories