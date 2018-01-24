Canucks' Alexander Edler: Stays hot with two helpers
Edler dished out a pair of power-play helpers and blocked six shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Kings.
The veteran defenseman showcased his two-way prowess in this one, with both of his assists coming on goals by Brock Boeser. Edler's quietly compiled eight points in his last seven appearances.
More News
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Bags two assists in win•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Strong showing despite loss•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Gets first goal of season in win•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Makes rare appearance on scoresheet•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Returning Thursday•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Skating with team•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...