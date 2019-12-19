Canucks' Alexander Edler: Still no timeline for return

Edler (upper body) skated Thursday, but there's still no timetable for his return to the lineup.

Edler has been sidelined since Dec. 1 with an upper-body injury, and although he's clearly making progress in his recovery, his return to game action doesn't appear to be imminent. The veteran blueliner will need to be activated off injured reserve before rejoining the lineup, so expect another update on his status once that occurs.