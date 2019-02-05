Canucks' Alexander Edler: Stretchered off ice Monday
Edler (undisclosed) was taken off the ice on a stretcher in Monday's game against the Flyers, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
Edler got his stick stuck in Jakub Voracek's skate and went flying face-first to the ice. Obviously, he won't return Monday and hopefully the injury isn't too serious. An update on his health should be available after the game, but he likely won't suit up tomorrow in Washington.
