Canucks' Alexander Edler: Strong effort in narrow loss

Edler compiled two power-play assists, four shots, four blocked shots, and three hits in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Predators.

Edler was on the ice for too many goals based on the minus-2 rating, but it's hard to complain about his all-around effort in this one. Vancouver's 2004 third-round draft pick now has his highest seasonal output in the assist column (24) in six years, with 11 power-play helpers factored into that total. The bad news is that he's only covered two goals on 127 shots for a dismal 1.6 shooting percentage. Edler's worth owning in many formats, though he's best served as a complementary fantasy defenseman at this juncture.