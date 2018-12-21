Canucks' Alexander Edler: Strong multi-zone effort

Edler stacked two assists on top of a game-high seven blocked shots in Thursday's 5-1 home win over the Blues.

Edler did a fine job serving both the Canucks and fantasy owners alike with this impressive two-way performance from the back line. Vancouver probably isn't the first choice for poolies looking for help on the virtual blue line, but Edler's quietly produced three goals and 11 assists to complement 41 hits and 71 blocked shots through 23 games.