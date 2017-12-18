Canucks' Alexander Edler: Strong showing despite loss
Edler picked up an assist for the second consecutive game and dished out seven hits in Sunday's loss to Calgary.
Edler logs heavy minutes in all situations, but he's still only managed eight points in 22 games this season. The 31-year-old aids owners with steady blocked shots and hit totals, but his offensive contributions are no longer what they once were. His heavy workload and 24 PIM make him worth owning in some deeper leagues, but temper your expectations.
