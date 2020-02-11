Canucks' Alexander Edler: Supplies helper in win

Edler had an assist, four blocked shots, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 6-2 win over the Predators.

Edler found Elias Pettersson 58 seconds into the second period to make it 4-0 Canucks at the time. The defenseman is up to 23 points, 128 blocks, 87 hits and 90 shots on net through 47 contests. His solid all-around production makes Edler a viable option in most fantasy formats.