Canucks' Alexander Edler: Supplies helper in win
Edler had an assist, four blocked shots, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 6-2 win over the Predators.
Edler found Elias Pettersson 58 seconds into the second period to make it 4-0 Canucks at the time. The defenseman is up to 23 points, 128 blocks, 87 hits and 90 shots on net through 47 contests. His solid all-around production makes Edler a viable option in most fantasy formats.
More News
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Collects power-play point•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Helps out on empty-netter•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Point streak reaches four games•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Produces helper in win•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Solid at both ends of rink•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Draws assist in return•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.