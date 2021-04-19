Edler has been suspended two games by the NHL's Department of Player Safety for his knee-on-knee hit on Maple Leafs forward Zach Hyman.

The transgression got Edler ejected from Sunday's game, and he'll also miss Monday's rematch with Toronto and Thursday's clash against the Senators as a result. The veteran blueliner will likely return to the lineup as soon as he's eligible to do so, which will be Saturday against Ottawa.