Canucks' Alexander Edler: Sustains injury Saturday
Edler (upper body) exited Saturday's matchup against the Capitals and won't return.
Edler left in the first period, and it's unclear when he suffered this injury. The 33-year-old has been a key member of the Canucks' blue line this year, posting four goals and 15 points over 23 contests. Edler will look to shake off this issue by Monday's matchup against the Flyers, and there should be an update on his condition before then.
More News
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Produces pair of points•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Collects power-play helper•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Bushel of apples•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Fills stat sheet in win•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Dents twine in big win•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Tallies four points in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.