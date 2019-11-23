Canucks' Alexander Edler: Sustains injury Saturday

Edler (upper body) exited Saturday's matchup against the Capitals and won't return.

Edler left in the first period, and it's unclear when he suffered this injury. The 33-year-old has been a key member of the Canucks' blue line this year, posting four goals and 15 points over 23 contests. Edler will look to shake off this issue by Monday's matchup against the Flyers, and there should be an update on his condition before then.