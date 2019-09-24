Canucks' Alexander Edler: Tallies four points in win
Edler scored a goal and collected three assists in Monday's win over the Senators.
The long-time Canuck blue liner showed that he's still very capable of running the power play, as that was the source of his three helpers. With Quinn Hughes and Tyler Myers now in the mix, there may be some concern that Edler will see fewer offensive opportunities. Although as long as he's on the top power-play unit, he'll remain productive.
