Canucks' Alexander Edler: Three apples in win
Edler registered three assists, two on the power play, in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Senators
Edler also went plus-3 and added two hits, two shots and two blocked shots. The 32-year-old defender has been money in March, with three goals and five helpers in his last nine games. He's also added 28 hits and 30 blocks in that span. For the season, he has 28 points in 48 games, a 0.58 points-per-game pace. It's Edler's best since he scored at a 0.6 points-per-game clip in 2011-12.
More News
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Gathers pair of points•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Plays role of OT hero•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Logging critical ice time•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Activated off IR•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Outside chance of playing Thursday•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Closing in on return•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...