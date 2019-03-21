Canucks' Alexander Edler: Three apples in win

Edler registered three assists, two on the power play, in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Senators

Edler also went plus-3 and added two hits, two shots and two blocked shots. The 32-year-old defender has been money in March, with three goals and five helpers in his last nine games. He's also added 28 hits and 30 blocks in that span. For the season, he has 28 points in 48 games, a 0.58 points-per-game pace. It's Edler's best since he scored at a 0.6 points-per-game clip in 2011-12.