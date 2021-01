Edler (upper body) is trending towards not playing in Saturday's game versus the Canadiens, Matthew Sekeres of TSN 1040 reports.

Edler exited Wednesday's contest with the injury and didn't suit up Thursday. With Edler out, Olli Juolevi entered the lineup in a top-four role on the blue line. Juolevi will likely reprise that role if Edler is ruled out ahead of Saturday's game.