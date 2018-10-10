Canucks' Alexander Edler: Two assists in road loss

Edler recorded a pair of assists Tuesday, in a 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Edler has come out of the gates fast this season, with four assists in three games. The 32-year-old has battled injuries in the past, having not played a full slate of games since 2011-12. If he stays healthy, Edler can be a serviceable fantasy commodity though one shouldn't expect him to fill up the stat sheet every night.