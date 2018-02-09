Canucks' Alexander Edler: Two assists Thursday

Edler dished out two assists -- one on the power play -- to go with a team-high five shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Lightning.

Edler was surprisingly productive in this tough matchup, picking up his third multi-point game since Jan. 14 thanks to a pair of third-period helpers. The veteran blueliner hasn't lit the lamp over that 10-game stretch, but he's still provided solid value with eight assists in that time.