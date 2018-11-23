Canucks' Alexander Edler: Unfit to play Friday
Edler (lower body) skated Friday, but he won't be available for the evening's road game against the Sharks, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
Edler remains on injured reserve, but he won't have to wait long for his next chance to draw into game action. The Canucks will head to Los Angeles for Saturday night's meeting with the Kings. Consider the two-way defenseman to be questionable for that one.
More News
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Set to travel with team•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Will skate Monday•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Out three-to-six weeks•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Facing extended absence•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...