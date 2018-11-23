Canucks' Alexander Edler: Unfit to play Friday

Edler (lower body) skated Friday, but he won't be available for the evening's road game against the Sharks, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Edler remains on injured reserve, but he won't have to wait long for his next chance to draw into game action. The Canucks will head to Los Angeles for Saturday night's meeting with the Kings. Consider the two-way defenseman to be questionable for that one.