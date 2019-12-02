Canucks' Alexander Edler: Will miss first game of season
Edler (upper body) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Oilers, Dan Murphy of Sportsnet reports.
Edler was hurt during Saturday's win against the Canucks and will miss the rematch. The 33-year-old defenseman's absence is a huge loss for the Canucks, as he's averaged 23:38 per game and totaled 15 points through 27 outings. Quinn Hughes could work as the top left-handed defenseman in his stead.
