Canucks' Alexander Edler: Will skate Monday
Edler (lower body) will skate Monday.
The update concerning Edler comes courtesy of head coach, Travis Greene. The 32-year-old Swedish blueliner remains sidelined with a lower-body injury and has not played since Oct. 24.
More News
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Out three-to-six weeks•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Facing extended absence•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Won't return Wednesday•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Two assists in road loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...