Canucks' Alexander Edler: Won't return Wednesday
Edler suffered a lower-body injury in Wednesday's game against the Golden Knights and will not rejoin the action, Dan Murphy of Sportsnet reports.
Per Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver, Edler was taken down hard by Max Pacioretty midway through the first period, focing his exit from the contest. The Canucks will have to roll with five defensemen the rest of the way Wednesday. If Edler is unable to make the quick turnaround for Thursday's game against the Coyotes, Michael Del Zotto would likely draw into the lineup in his place.
