Canucks' Alexander Edler: Won't travel with team
Edler (face) is undergoing tests at the hospital and will not travel to Washington tomorrow, Dan Murphy of Sportsnet reports.
Edler will get a CT scan and X-ray after the nasty fall he took Monday in Philadelphia. The Canucks will go to Chicago on Thursday after Tuesday's game in Washington, and right now it seems like he'll miss that contest as well.
