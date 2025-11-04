Medvedev was named the OHL Goaltender of the Week on Monday.

Medvedev led OHL London to a pair of wins, making 35 saves on 36 shots against Peterborough on Thursday followed by a 30-save effort on 31 shots against Kingston. The 18-year-old netminder has been superb in OHL play this year with a 1.86 GAA and a .929 save percentage en route to a 6-1-1 record across eight games. He is a Canucks prospect, taken 47th overall in 2025, and he signed his entry-level deal in July. Medvedev will likely stay in junior hockey through 2026-27 before making the jump to the AHL.