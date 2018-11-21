Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Backing up Thursday
Nilsson (finger) will serve as the backup netminder Thursday against the Ducks.
Nilsson will dress Thursday for the first time since he suffered a fractured finger in late October, costing him nearly a month's worth of action. He should retake the cage in one of the team's back-to-back contests either Friday or Saturday.
