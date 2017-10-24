Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Backup penciled in against Wild
Nilsson was designated as Tuesday's road starter versus the Wild.
A journeyman who's been on five different clubs since the Islanders originally drafted him in 2009, Nilsson was yanked from his last start in Boston upon allowing four goals on 17 shots. The Swede is still giving way to fellow countryman Jacob Markstrom for some of the team's away games, but Nilsson still hasn't made an appearance in front of the home crowd as a member of the Canucks.
