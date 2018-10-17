Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Bags third-straight win
Nilsson made 26 saves in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime against Pittsburgh.
The win gives Nilsson three for the year, having yet to taste defeat early in the campaign. While it's still too early to celebrate too "loudly", the Swedish netminder has looked very sharp thus far, posting a .943 save percentage to go along with a 1.67 goals against average. He could get the start Thursday in Winnipeg and right now, is the better option in net for the Canucks.
