Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Beaten six times in one-sided loss

Nilsson gave up six goals on 28 shots in Tuesday's 6-0 preseason loss to the Oilers.

The 28-year-old Swedish netminder was shaky a season ago, registering only eight "quality starts" in 24 opportunities. Nilsson did not look good Tuesday night either, though some goals were not his fault. The starting job belongs to Jacob Markstrom, with Nilsson the likely backup. Vancouver's roster boasts plenty of question marks and goaltending is certainly one of them.