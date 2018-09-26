Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Beaten six times in one-sided loss
Nilsson gave up six goals on 28 shots in Tuesday's 6-0 preseason loss to the Oilers.
The 28-year-old Swedish netminder was shaky a season ago, registering only eight "quality starts" in 24 opportunities. Nilsson did not look good Tuesday night either, though some goals were not his fault. The starting job belongs to Jacob Markstrom, with Nilsson the likely backup. Vancouver's roster boasts plenty of question marks and goaltending is certainly one of them.
More News
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Protecting net Tuesday•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Takes loss on Tuesday•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Slated for start Tuesday•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Will represent Sweden at Worlds•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Ends 2017-18 on seven-game losing streak•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: In goal for season finale•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...