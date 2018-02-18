Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Between pipes Saturday
Nilsson led the team onto the ice for warmups, indicating he will get the surprise start Saturday against the Bruins, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
Coach Travis Green confirmed Jacob Markstrom as the starter ahead of Saturday's tilt, so it's unclear what caused the change of netminders. Nilsson hasn't recorded a win since Nov. 30 and is 0-8-0 in his previous 10 outings, along with a 4.07 GAA.
