Nilsson will guard the home goal Tuesday against the Wild.

Despite taking his fifth loss in eight outings Saturday against the Stars, Nilsson will get another shot between the pipes after performing relatively well in the contest. Nilsson sports a 3.05 GAA and just an .898 save percentage in two home starts but could have a decent shot to snag his first home win of the season Tuesday against a Wild team riding a three-game losing streak.

