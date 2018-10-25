Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Between the pipes Thursday
Nilsson will start Thursday's game against Arizona.
Nilsson has lost his last two starts and has given up four goals in each contest. Arizona comes in averaging a league-worst 1.75 goals per game.
