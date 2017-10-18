Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Blanks Sens with 32 saves
Nilsson made 32 saves in a 3-0 shutout win over Ottawa on Tuesday.
Nilsson stole the show in the first period, as his team went into the first intermission leading 1-0 despite being out-shot 17-4. Many expected the 27-year-old journeyman to compete with Jacob Markstrom for the starting job heading into the season, but Nilsson sat each of his new club's first four games before this stellar Canucks debut. Markstrom sports a 2.96 GAA and .902 save percentage, so don't be surprised to see Nilsson start eating into his workload more after this performance.
More News
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Guarding cage Tuesday•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Earns win in poor showing•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Acquired by Vancouver in free agency•
-
Sabres' Anders Nilsson: Eligible to be snagged by Vegas•
-
Sabres' Anders Nilsson: Injury deemed non-issue•
-
Sabres' Anders Nilsson: Day-to-day with undisclosed ailment•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...