Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Blanks Sens with 32 saves

Nilsson made 32 saves in a 3-0 shutout win over Ottawa on Tuesday.

Nilsson stole the show in the first period, as his team went into the first intermission leading 1-0 despite being out-shot 17-4. Many expected the 27-year-old journeyman to compete with Jacob Markstrom for the starting job heading into the season, but Nilsson sat each of his new club's first four games before this stellar Canucks debut. Markstrom sports a 2.96 GAA and .902 save percentage, so don't be surprised to see Nilsson start eating into his workload more after this performance.