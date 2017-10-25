Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Blanks Wild for second shutout

Nilsson stopped all 29 shots he faced in Tuesday's win over the Wild.

Nilsson has only played three games for Vancouver, but he's recorded a shutout in two of them. While he was yanked against Boston in his previous outing, Nilsson is making a case for increased playing time over Jacob Markstrom. The 27-year-old owns a mediocre .910 career save percentage over his brief NHL career, but he should get a chance to improve on that with some more starts for the Canucks. He could be worth a look if he builds off this shutout performance and runs away with the coveted starting gig.