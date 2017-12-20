Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Burned for six goals against Habs

Nilsson gave up six goals on 31 shots in Tuesday's loss to Montreal.

After recently giving up seven goals in a loss to the Predators, Nilsson turned in another disastrous showing Tuesday evening. The 27-year-old is struggling for a sinking Vancouver squad and is now 6-5-1 on the season with a .906 save percentage. He's got just one win in his last six starts and hasn't shown anything to make him worth starting in fantasy right now. With his inconsistency and lacking rate stats, it's best to avoid Nilsson until Vancouver starts playing better.