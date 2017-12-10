Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Comes up short against Flames
Nilsson turned away 31 of 34 shots in Saturday's loss to Calgary.
It looked like the Canucks were going to earn at least a point until Sam Bennett beat Nilsson 18:50 into the final frame to break a 2-2 tie. The Swedish netminder has been average in 10 appearances this season, turning in a few great performances, but also some pretty poor ones. With a 6-3-1 record and a .921 save percentage, you can certainly do worse when searching for a spot start.
More News
