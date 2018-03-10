Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Continues cold streak
Nilsson allowed four goals on 35 shots during a 5-2 loss to the Wild on Friday.
It's been a rough season for Nilsson, who saw his season save percentage dip below the .900 mark after this performance. And it seems to be getting worse, as he's 0-2-2 with a .853 save percentage in his last four games. Owners have to be pretty desperate to be plugging Nilsson into the starting lineup.
