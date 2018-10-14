Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Continues sharp play
Nilsson made 24 saves in a 3-2 win over Florida on Saturday night.
Nilsson has looked sharp this season. He has allowed just three goals in two games and won them both. The goaltending battle in Vancouver could come down to who's hot and who's not. Nilsson is hot.
More News
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Will start Saturday•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Stymies Lightning in win•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Tough matchup for season debut•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Beaten six times in one-sided loss•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Protecting net Tuesday•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Takes loss on Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...