Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Defending cage against Predators
Nilsson will patrol the blue paint versus Nashville on Thursday.
Nilsson will be back in the crease, despite having given up five goals against the Islanders on Tuesday. To be fair, not all the blame falls to the Swede, considering he has faced 30-plus shots in each of his previous four outings. It won't be an easy matchup for the netminder, as he squares off with the Preds at home where they are 9-1-1 on the year.
