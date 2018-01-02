Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Defending cage Tuesday
Nilsson will patrol the blue paint against the Ducks on Tuesday, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Registerreports.
Nilsson will make his first appearance in goal since his six-goal shelling at the hands of Montreal on Dec. 19. The Swede has given up 17 goals in his previous four outings and hasn't registered a win since Nov. 30. The Ducks are firing a mere 29.5 shots per game -- third lowest in the league -- which could mean the netminder is facing a lighter workload Tuesday.
More News
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Burned for six goals against Habs•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Earns coach's blessing Tuesday•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Stops 18 shots in relief•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Shelled for seven Wednesday•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Gets starting nod for Wednesday's match•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Comes up short against Flames•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...