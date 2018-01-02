Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Defending cage Tuesday

Nilsson will patrol the blue paint against the Ducks on Tuesday, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Registerreports.

Nilsson will make his first appearance in goal since his six-goal shelling at the hands of Montreal on Dec. 19. The Swede has given up 17 goals in his previous four outings and hasn't registered a win since Nov. 30. The Ducks are firing a mere 29.5 shots per game -- third lowest in the league -- which could mean the netminder is facing a lighter workload Tuesday.