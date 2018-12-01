Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Defending home net Saturday
Nilsson will post up between the pipes for Saturday's home game against the Stars, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
Nilsson reportedly will be countered by Ben Bishop with the former set to take on a Stars team that ranks 15th in road scoring at 2.83 goals per game. This will be the Swedish goalie's first appearance since he was on the undesirable end of a shutout against the Sharks on Nov. 23.
