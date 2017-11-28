Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Designated road starter Tuesday
Nilsson's been named the road starter for Tuesday's game against the Islanders, Dan Murphy of Sportsnet reports.
It's been six days since Nilsson last started and frustrated the Penguins with a 43-save road win. Now, he'll hope to rattle the league's third-ranked offense, despite the Isles being in the midst of a three-game winning streak.
More News
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Turns aside 43 shots in win•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Starting against Pittsburgh•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Left singing the Blues on Saturday•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Gets starting nod for Saturday's tilt•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Shuts door on Kings•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Starting Tuesday in LA•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...