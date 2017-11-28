Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Designated road starter Tuesday

Nilsson's been named the road starter for Tuesday's game against the Islanders, Dan Murphy of Sportsnet reports.

It's been six days since Nilsson last started and frustrated the Penguins with a 43-save road win. Now, he'll hope to rattle the league's third-ranked offense, despite the Isles being in the midst of a three-game winning streak.

