Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Draws tough test Friday

Nilsson will be the road starter in Friday's game against the Golden Knights.

Nilsson has been flipping back and forth from lights out performances and being a liability, allowing four or more goals in two of the last four games, but yielding just one goal in the other two contests combined. Vegas is averaging 3.7 goals per game through 11 in February, so Nilsson will have his hands full in order to shadow his recent stellar outings.