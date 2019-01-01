Nilsson surrendered four goals on 23 shots in Monday's 4-0 road loss to the Devils.

Nilsson was hurt by the fact that the Devils managed two power-play goals on three such opportunities, plus the hosts had a plus-14 differential in the hits department to control the pace of the game. It's been a trying year for Vancouver's No. 2 netminder, as he's gone 3-8-1 with a 3.09 GAA and .895 save percentage through 12 games.