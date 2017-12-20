Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Earns coach's blessing Tuesday
Nilsson will tend the twine against the Canadiens on Tuesday night, Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province reports.
Nilsson will make his second consecutive start Tuesday after letting up just one goal on 19 shots in one frame of relief Sunday night. His production has been sporadic, though, and he only has one win in his last four starts. Montreal doesn't set up as a daunting matchup with four losses in its last five games, but Nilsson's inconsistency makes him a highly risky option.
