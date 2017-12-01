Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Earns victory against Nashville

Nilsson stopped 29 of 32 shots in Thursday's win over the Predators.

The Canucks showed no hesitation turning back to Nilsson after he was burned for five goals in his last start against the Islanders. The 27-year-old outdueled Pekka Rinne on Thursday and advances to 6-2-1 on the season with a .922 save percentage. He appears to have the upper hand on Jacob Markstrom right now and has arguably been the better goaltender, so he might be worth a look. With that being said, however, the Canucks have been up-and-down this season and consistent victories may be hard to come by.